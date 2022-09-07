Benedict Cumberbatch joins cast of Jodie Comer survival thriller ‘The End We Start From’

Benedict Cumberbatch has been cast opposite Jodie Comer in upcoming survival thriller film The End We Start From.

Directed by Mahalia Belo (Requiem, The Long Song) and based on the novel by Megan Hunter, The End We Start From follows a young family who are torn apart by devastating floods in the city of London.

A synopsis reads: “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try to find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this dystopian portrayal of family survival and hope.”

Advertisement

Alongside Cumberbatch and Comer, the film stars Mark Strong, Katherine Waterston, Joel Fry, Gina McKee and Nina Sosanya.

The Killing Eve actor also shared a first look at the project on Instagram. Check out the image below.

The End We Start From is being adapted by writer Alice Birch who known for her work on Normal People and Succession. A release date has yet to be announced.

Speaking about her role (via The Hollywood Reporter), Comer said: “My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn.

“Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery and love.”

Advertisement

Cumberbatch is also set to star in director Wes Anderson’s upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation, The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar alongside Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.