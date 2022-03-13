Benedict Cumberbatch pledges to take Ukrainian refugees into his home

Benedict Cumberbatch has pledged to take part in the UK government’s “homes for Ukraine” scheme and house refugees.

Earlier today (March 13), Michael Gove announced the scheme, which will allow British households to house refugees from the war-torn country and receive £350 per month of government funding when housing Ukrainians for six months.

Speaking on the red carpet at tonight’s BAFTA Film Awards in London, Cumberbatch wore a Ukraine badge and told Sky News: “It is a really shocking time to be a European, two and a half hours’ flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over us.

“We all need to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering.”

He added: “Everyone needs to do as much as they can. There’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself.”

Leading the nominees for the 2022 BAFTAs, hosted by Rebel Wilson, is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune with a huge 11 nominations, while Licorice Pizza and No Time To Die are also up for multiple gongs.

Dame Shirley Bassey opened the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 ceremony with a performance of iconic James Bond song ‘Diamonds Are Forever’.

As the ceremony kicked off, Wilson began the night by giving the middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the entertainment community has been sharing their support for the country and its people.

To open tonight’s BAFTAs, the organisation’s chairman Krishnendu Majumdar read out a speech which said (via the Hollywood Reporter): “Together with our colleagues at the Ukrainian Film Academy, we stand in solidarity and hope for a return to peace.

“We’re hugely grateful to the journalists covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as those affected by other conflicts around the world.”

After Wilson discussed how Emilia Jones’ musical performance on the show would be aided by a pair of sign language interpreters, she then said: “And in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin,” before raising her middle finger, which was blurred out by the BBC.

See all the winners from the 2022 BAFTAs here.