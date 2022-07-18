Beyoncé’s mum stopped Solange from playing sister’s back-up singer in ‘Austin Powers’

Solange Knowles was nearly set to appear in Austin Powers film Goldmember alongside sister Beyoncé.

The latter famously starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in the 2003 comedy film opposite Mike Myers, though a new oral history from Vulture claims that her younger sister was lined-up as a backup singer.

“I put her sister, Solange, in it as Foxxy’s backup singer,” choreographer Marguerite Derricks said. “I remember Beyoncé and I giggling because she was young and everything in Austin Powers is so suggestive. ‘He’s got the Midas touch, but he touched it too much’ — that was a lyric that we were freaking out about for her sister.”

However, their mother Tina was reportedly not pleased with the idea of 15-year-old Solange singing the lyrics.

“What happened, the way I understood it, was when Tina heard the song and realized what that really meant, she felt it wasn’t appropriate for Solange,” said costume designer Deena Appel. “I want to say the costume had already been built, so it was a mad scramble to find somebody to replace her.”

Sybil Azur eventually filled in the role, though Solange was given a credit for the film.

Goldmember is the third and, to date, last Austin Powers film, though Myers hinted back in May that a fourth film could happen.

“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist,” Myers told Sirius XM‘s Jess Cagle (per EW).

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is readying the release of her new album ‘RENAISSANCE’, which is due to come out on July 29.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé said last month. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”