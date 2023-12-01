Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ movie tracklist: every song she plays in the film

Beyoncé returns to the big screen with her live concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

Written, directed and produced by the singer, the film charts the development and execution of the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in support of her seventh studio album of the same name.

Along with her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter, the film features guest appearances from Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar.

The film was released in cinemas across the US and UK from December 1.

What songs are featured in Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé?

The film spans various stops throughout the ‘Renaissance World Tour’, including collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Savage’ and Kendrick Lamar on ‘America Has A Problem’. Songs which didn’t originally feature on the initial setlist also make an appearance, like ‘Kitty Kat’ from Beyoncé’s 2006 album ‘B’Day’.

You can check out the full setlist featured in the film below.

‘Dangerously In Love 2’

‘Flaws And All’

‘I’m That Girl’

‘Cozy’

‘Alien Superstar’

‘Lift Off’

‘Cuff It’

‘Energy’

‘Break My Soul/The Queens Remix’

‘Formation’

‘Diva

‘Run The World (Girls)’

‘My Power’

‘Black Parade’

‘Savage’ (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

‘Partition’

‘Church Girl’

‘Get Me Bodied’

‘Before I Let Go’

‘Crazy In Love’

‘River Deep, Mountain High’

‘Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission)’

‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

‘Virgo’s Groove’

‘Naughty Girl/Love To Love You Baby’

‘Move’

‘Heated’

‘Kitty Kat’

‘Thique’

‘All Up In Your Mind’

‘Drunk In Love’

‘America Has A Problem’ (feat Kendrick Lamar)

‘Pure/Honey’

‘Summer Renaissance’

What songs were cut from the film?

Five regular tracks from the ‘Renaissance’ tour were removed from the film, which pull heavily from her 2011 album ‘4’. Check out the tracks below.

‘1+1’

‘I Care’

‘Rather Die Young’

‘Love On Top’

‘I’m Going Down’