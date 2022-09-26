BIBI to star with ‘Vincenzo”s Song Joong-ki in upcoming noir film

South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI has confirmed to be starring in an upcoming film opposite top actor Song Joong-ki, who led last year’s hit action drama Vincenzo.

On September 23, several news outlets reported that BIBI had been cast in the upcoming noir film Hwaran (romanised title) starring Song. Later that day, the film’s distributor Megabox Plus M confirmed, per Hankuk Ilbo, that BIBI would be appearing in the project.

Hwaran is said to be a noir film revolving around a cast of characters forced to make dangerous and extreme choices to escape their hellish reality.

According to The Korea Herald, Song will star in the role of Chi-gun, the leader of an underground crime organisation who crosses paths with the film’s protagonist, Yun-kyu (Hong Sa-bin), and his sister, played by BIBI.

The news arrives shortly after Netflix shared that BIBI had stepped down from her role in the forthcoming second season of apocalyptic thriller Sweet Home, which was originally confirmed just weeks prior.

Netflix later cited scheduling conflicts as the reason behind the change, and revealed that another actress had already taken on the as-yet-unnamed role and is in the midst of filming. BIBI is currently preparing to begin the rollout for her debut studio album ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’, due out some time in October.

A pre-release track from the record titled ‘Animal Farm’ and its accompanying music video will arrive tomorrow (September 27), on the singer’s 24th birthday.

As shared in an interview with Twitch streamer Joo Ho-min, the album will be accompanied by series of music videos and a webtoon, which will play a part in constructing the narrative of ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’.

In addition to the upcoming release, BIBI has been announced as part of the line-up for Asian-American label 88rising’s Head In The Clouds music festival in Jakarta, happening in December. The line-up also includes K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, GOT7’s Jackson Wang and former Day6 member eaJ.