Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are confronted with death in first-look ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ photos

The new film has been in the works since 2013

Will Richards
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' is currently being filmed

New photos have been shared from the set of Bill & Ted Face The Music as the long-awaited film continues production.

The forthcoming sequel, which stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, has been in the works since at least 2013 and was officially green-lit back in May 2018.

The film also features William Sadler as The Reaper, reprising his role as Death that he first took up in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and played again in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

The first-look pictures from the film, which added rapper Kid Cudi to its cast earlier this summer, include a photo that sees Reeves and Winter staring down Sadler’s Reaper.

Another picture shows the iconic pair in a phone box, while the final picture sees Cudi standing alongside Bill and Ted’s daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine respectively). See the photos below.

Back in 2016, Alex Winter spoke to NME about Bill & Ted 3. “It’s me, Keanu and original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon,” he said at the time.

“We came up with the premise over dinner one night. The general hook is: what are Bill and Ted like in middle age? What does the legacy that [their mentor] Rufus gave them do to two of these sweet, seat-of-the-pants guys?”

Bill & Ted Face The Music comes out on August 21, 2020.

