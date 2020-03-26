Bill Cosby to seek early prison release due to coronavirus outbreak

Lawyers for Bill Cosby are set to file a petition to seek the convicted actor’s early release from prison as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate.

Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women, was jailed in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 15 years ago.

As IB Times report, the plea to have Cosby leave prison and be placed under house arrest instead comes after a correctional officer at the SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County in Pennsylvania, where Cosby is serving his time, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The reason: Mr. Cosby is elderly and blind – and always needs to be escorted around the prison by support service inmates, known as Certified Peer Specialists (CPI),” Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said in a statement.

“Those inmates could fall victim to the coronavirus and easily spread the disease to Mr. Cosby as they wheel him around in a wheelchair. Among their duties, the inmates bring Mr. Cosby to the infirmary for his doctor appointments and clean his cell.”

Andrew Wyatt, spokesman for Bill #Cosby: "For the record, Mr. Cosby has not been tested for the virus — but is feeling fine — other than being blind and his blood pressure spiking at times."#Coronavirus news#COVID19 #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/M7UEEPhVFq — Carl Hessler Jr. (@MontcoCourtNews) March 25, 2020

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine also called for an early release from prison due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak this week. Daniel Hernandez is due to be released from prison in August, originally faced 37 years to life in jail for federal racketeering charges.

Tekashi’s lawyer allegedly wrote that the rapper’s asthma could put him at high risk if he contracts the disease.

Cosby, meanwhile, has eight years left of his sentence to serve. Last November, he gave his first interview since being jailed, saying he has “no remorse” for his crimes.

“I have eight years and nine months left. When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there,” he told Black Press USA.