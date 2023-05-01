‘Barry’ star Bill Hader won’t sign ‘Star Wars’ merchandise after “fucked up” experience

Barry star Bill Hader has said he often refuses to sign Star Wars merchandise.

The actor, who voiced BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens along with comedian Ben Schwartz, told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that fans constantly ask him to sign pictures or memorabilia. But after a “fucked up” experience in 2015, he said he decided to stop.

“I do not sign them. Autograph people don’t like me. I won’t sign things,” he said before he explained: “I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning.”

“I was leaving the Inside Out premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He was like], ‘Go over there so he’ll sign it so I can sell it online.’ I was like, ‘That’s fucked up’. And so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I’m not signing any of this shit.”

He also went on to say that “it’s very sweet” that director JJ Abrams credited him with the role.

Hader added: “I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn’t work. Then, he brought me in later and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this.’ It was like a talk box thing and then I did that. And the reason he hasn’t had me come back is because anybody can do that. It’s like a machine that you can operate.”

Meanwhile, critics recently reacted to the final season of Barry, calling it both “stunning” and “brilliant”.

It comes just weeks after HBO confirmed that the fourth season of Hader’s action comedy will be its last.