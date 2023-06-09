Bill Murray and ‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis are reportedly dating: “That came from outta nowhere!”

Ghostbusters star Bill Murray (72) and ‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis (43) have reportedly started dating.

The pair have been spotted in public together a number of times in recent weeks, with The Sun now reporting that they are in a relationship.

Fans were surprised to see Murray at the south London festival Mighty Hoopla last weekend (3 June), as well as the jazz and soul festival Cross The Tracks the weekend before. Kelis was performing at both events, and was seen backstage with Murray.

Neither Murray nor Kelis have confirmed that they are in a relationship, but that hasn’t stopped social media users sharing their surprised reactions to the rumours.

“That came from outta nowhere!” tweeted one person, while another wrote: “You could sit me in a room until the heat death of the universe with the incomplete sentence ‘Singer Kelis, 43, is dating…’ written down and at no point would it even occur to me to end it like this.”

Referencing Kelis’ hit son ‘Milkshake’, another person tweeted: “Didn’t expect her milkshake to bring this boy to the yard.” You can find more reactions below.

Me: "I don't care about celebrity relationships." Friend: "Kelis and Bill Murray are dating." Me: pic.twitter.com/LRWQSG4EUC — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) June 8, 2023

You could sit me in a room until the heat death of the universe with the incomplete sentence "Singer Kelis, 43, is dating…" written down and at no point would it even occur to me to end it like this. https://t.co/GfEfBx1Z97 — small robots (@smolrobots) June 8, 2023

what am i supposed to do with this information — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) June 8, 2023

Didn’t expect her milkshake to bring this boy to the yard — Claws The Dragon (@ClawsTheDragon) June 8, 2023

Last year, Murray was embroiled in controversy after production on his film Being Mortal was shut down over allegations of his “misbehaviour”.

Speaking out about the incident, Murray told CNBC: “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray explained to about the incident. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and so they stopped the production.”

Murray went on to say that the incident had been “quite an education for me. The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

“I really think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore,” he added. “I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”