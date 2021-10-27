NewsFilm News

Bill Murray reveals he will appear in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

He took the role "even though as an actor I’m not normally interested in these huge comic book adaptations"

By Will Richards
Bill Murray attends 'The French Dispatch' UK Premiere on October 10, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.

Bill Murray has revealed that he’s set to appear in his first Marvel movie, all but confirming that his role will come in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The legendary actor, who most recently appeared in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, spilled the beans in a new interview.

Speaking to German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Murray discussed upcoming projects of his, revealing that he has been working on a forthcoming MCU film.

While not confirming that he will appear in the new Ant-Man film by name, he dropped heavy hints about the identity of his forthcoming project.

“You know, I made a Marvel movie recently,” he said. “I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.”

Bill Murray. CREDIT: Getty/Lionel Hahn

Discussing the feature in question, Murray added: “Some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him.

“He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is damn good,” he added, pinpointing the creator of the film as Peyton Reed, who is directing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“So I agreed, even though as an actor I’m not normally interested in these huge comic book adaptations.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was recently announced as one of a slate of upcoming Marvel movies to be delayed due to COVID-related “production shifts”.

Originally set to be released on February 17, 2023, the date has now moved to July 28 that year.

