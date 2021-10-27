Bill Murray reveals he will appear in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Bill Murray has revealed that he’s set to appear in his first Marvel movie, all but confirming that his role will come in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The legendary actor, who most recently appeared in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, spilled the beans in a new interview.

Speaking to German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Murray discussed upcoming projects of his, revealing that he has been working on a forthcoming MCU film.

While not confirming that he will appear in the new Ant-Man film by name, he dropped heavy hints about the identity of his forthcoming project.

“You know, I made a Marvel movie recently,” he said. “I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.”

Discussing the feature in question, Murray added: “Some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him.

“He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is damn good,” he added, pinpointing the creator of the film as Peyton Reed, who is directing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“So I agreed, even though as an actor I’m not normally interested in these huge comic book adaptations.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was recently announced as one of a slate of upcoming Marvel movies to be delayed due to COVID-related “production shifts”.

Originally set to be released on February 17, 2023, the date has now moved to July 28 that year.