Bill Murray sings at Chicago Cubs’ first full capacity game since pandemic

Bill Murray offered a rousing performance of ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’ at his beloved Chicago Cubs’ baseball stadium Wrigley Field on Friday (June 11).

The actor, comedian and lifelong Cubs fan was in attendance for the team’s first full capacity game since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed attendances at sporting events.

“This is what it feels like to be 100%!” Murray shouted, rallying the crowd. “We’re gonna be louder from right now until the last out in the top of the ninth inning. Understood? Let’s scare the hell out of these Cardinals!” The Cubs went on to win the game 8-5.

Murray has a long history of demonstrating his love for the team – particularly in 2016, when he not only sang to the crowd, but also crashed a White House press conference to talk up the Cubbies’ chances of winning that year’s World Series, and then promptly bought beers for everyone around him when they did.

In July 2020, during lockdown, Murray sang the same classic baseball anthem from home while holding a giant stuffed bear. Watch both clips below.

Bill Murray with the 7th inning stretch! pic.twitter.com/JDTmnKOAbF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 25, 2020

Last year, Murray confirmed after much speculation that he would be appearing in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the forthcoming Ghostbusters sequel directed by Jason Reitman. It will also see the return of original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally slated to be released last year and has since been postponed to November 11, 2021. In a Q&A from April 2 this year, Murray talked about Reitman’s task to carry on what his father Ivan Reitman started with the original two films in the franchise.

“I think he’s really got something,” Murray continued. “It was hard. It was really hard. That’s why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful. Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It’s still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.”

The veteran actor also joined his longtime friend Jenny Lewis for an unlikely cover of Drake‘s 2020 hit ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ in December.