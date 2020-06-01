‘Birds of Prey’ director denies “dick pic” storyline rumour

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan has denied a rumour that parts of the movie were reshot to take out a “dick pic” storyline for Ewan McGregor’s villain Black Mask.

The DC movie sees Harley Quinn face off against the baddie, also known as Roman Sinois. However, according to journalist Grace Randolph, there was a storyline removed revolving around a picture of his penis on a statue.

Elaborating, she claimed that in the storyline “you could see Roman’s dick on the statue in the picture in the diamond – and he was upset it looked ‘small’ so that’s why he was so fixated on getting it back”.

Responding to the rumours on Twitter, however, Yan wrote: “Excuse me, you have no idea what you’re talking about. It’s fascinating you would deem to try when you weren’t part of the process whatsoever.”

In a separate tweet, she added: “This is not true. There has never been any discussion around the size of Roman’s dick. I can’t believe I even have to write that! The original script called for an image of Roman as Michelangelo’s David. You know? Art? If that’s a dick pic then the Louvre is full of them.”

Answering another query on why Black Mask was so determined to get it back, Yan explained: “It was a joke to show how narcissist he is. It didn’t work — we all agreed — so we rewrote some ADR. That’s it. Absolutely no reshoots we’re devoted to this nonsense issue.”

The exchange was originally sparked after Yan expressed sympathy with Suicide Squad director David Ayer over reshoots.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Yan admitted Birds of Prey had “undue expectations” on it following its underwhelming box office performance.

“I know that the studio had really high expectations for the movie – as we all did,” she said. “There were also undue expectations on a female-led movie, and what I was most disappointed in was this idea that perhaps it proved that we weren’t ready for this yet.”