The first ‘Birds Of Prey’ reactions are in: “More Tarantino and less comic book film”

The film premiered in Mexico City at the weekend

Will Richards
Birds of Prey
What's up, Dollface: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn leads the first all-female superhero team

The first reactions for the Margot Robbie-starring Birds Of Prey are pouring in after the film premiered in Mexico City.

The DC film, which sees Robbie portraying Harley Quinn in a female-led sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, hits UK cinemas on February 7.

One fan called the film “more Quentin Tarantino and less comic book film,” praising Birds Of Prey’s “non-stop mix between comedy, action and gore.”

Another added that “Cassandra Cain steals every scene,” while “Harley carries the whole movie.”

Other praising of the film focuses on the “emancipation of Harley Quinn” and highlights the creative freedom given to director Cathy Yan.

Another Twitter user, meanwhile, is being slammed for saying that the film has “removed any sex appeal these characters had to appeal to a female ‘girl power’ audience instead of the core male comic book audience,” predicting it to “flop like Charlie’s Angels did.”

“Grown ass man upset because the characters in #BirdsofPrey aren’t “sexy” enough for him,” one reply read, while another referenced “Margot Robbie talking about the ‘Male Gaze’ and Ewan McGregor boasting the movie was made to stick it to men.”

McGregor and co-star Chris Messina have said they’re proud to star in a film that “tackles everyday misogyny.”

Robbie previously revealed that Jared Leto’s Joker would not be in the film so as not to detract from Quinn’s story.

“It was either going to be a complete Harley and Joker story or Joker has got to be out of the picture,” she confirmed. “I really wanted to see Harley in a girl gang and I felt there was a huge gap in the market for a girl gang ensemble action film.”

The movie, out next month, also boasts a star-studded soundtrack, including Normani and Megan Thee StallionDoja Cat, and Halsey. The latter’s contribution was co-written by Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish.

Birds Of Prey’s London premiere is tonight (January 29).

