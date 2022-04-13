Björk plays a scary seeress in ‘The Northman’ exclusive clip

A new clip of Björk in The Northman has just been shared exclusively with NME – take a look above to watch it.

The musician and actor stars in Robert Eggers’ viking epic as a whispering Seeress predicting the future of Alexander Skarsgård’s Amleth.

The film follows Amleth as he seeks revenge for the murder of his father, played by Ethan Hawke, and aims to save his mother Queen Gudrún, played by Nicole Kidman.

Advertisement

Anya Taylor-Joy also stars in the film as Olga, alongside Claes Bang as Fjölnir, Amleth’s uncle, and Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool.

Eggers co-wrote the screenplay for The Northman with the Icelandic poet Sjón, who has previously collaborated with Björk on the songs ‘Jóga’, ‘Cosmogony’, ‘Oceania’, and others.

The filmmaker had previously directed The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, and folk horror film The Witch which starred Anya Taylor-Joy.

Last year, British actor Ralph Ineson, who also stars in The Northman, shared further details from the movie.

“It’s an enormous movie,” he told NME. “I saw a four-minute montage of some of the stuff they’d already shot and I was really blown away. The marriage of Rob Eggers’ imagination and Viking folklore… Jesus, man.”

Advertisement

Describing a specific scene from the film, Ineson continued: “Alexander Skarsgård looks like an absolute beast.

“[There’s] a scene where he beats this guy in a battle; bends down and rips his throat out with his teeth, screams to the gods and he’s got his shirt off – and you think: ‘My god that’s not a bodybuilder doing a scene, that’s like a proper serious actor!’”

The Northman will be released in UK cinemas on April 22 – you can take a look at the official trailer here.