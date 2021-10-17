‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson debuts first look at DC character in new trailer

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared an exclusive first look at his DC character as ‘Black Adam’ in a new teaser trailer – check it out below.

After almost a decade in development, fans got a first look at ‘Black Adam’, the DC anti-hero and nemesis of Shazam! yesterday (October).

The teaser trailer was unveiled at the DC Fandome event.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

“This film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said ahead of introducing the film. “The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Johnson wrote: “He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

Last year, Johnson unveiled the first image of his character on Instagram.

“Black Adam arrives tomorrow at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC universe while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all,” he wrote at the time.

Johnson first announced his role in the project in November 2019 where he described his character in more detail.

“I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become Black Adam,” he wrote at the time. “Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line.

“He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people — but he does it his way. Truth and justice — the Black Adam way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

Black Adam will open in cinemas on July 29, 2022.