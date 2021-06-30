‘Black Panther 2’ begins filming, Marvel boss honours Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2 has officially started filming, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige told Variety before a Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles yesterday (June 29).

“But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Reflecting on the prospect of making the sequel film without Boseman, who played T’Challa in the first film, director Ryan Coogler said it was “the hardest thing” he’s ever done in his professional life.

“One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth, however you want to look at it, is that it’s very difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it,” Coiogler reflected on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast.

“This is one of the more profound things that I’ve ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person, who was like the glue that held it together.”

He added: “I’m incredibly sad to lose [Boseman], but I’m also incredibly motivated that I got to spend time with him. He’s one of those people who, you spend your life hearing about people like this…

“For this individual, who’s an ancestor now, I was there for it… It’s such an incredible privilege that fills you up as much as it knocks you down.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to be released in cinemas worldwide on July 8, 2022.