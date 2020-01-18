Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has begun production on a movie adaptation of comic book Bitter Root.

According to Willamette Week, production on the Image Comics title began this week after it was announced last October that Coogler would be helming the new project.

Co-created by Portland author David F. Walker, Bitter Root follows a family of monster hunters living during the Harlem Renaissance.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “In the 1920s, the Harlem Renaissance is in full swing, and only the Sangerye Family can save New York – and the world – from the supernatural forces threatening to destroy humanity.”

It continues: “But the once-great family of monster hunters has been torn apart by tragedies and conflicting moral codes. The Sangerye Family must heal the wounds of the past and move beyond their differences… or sit back and watch a force of unimaginable evil ravage the human race.”

Debuting in late 2018, the comic series quickly garnered critical acclaim and was nominated for both a Will Eisner Comic Industry Award for Best New Series and a Ringo Award for Best Series.

Meanwhile, the fictional country Wakanda, which is featured in Marvel‘s Black Panther, has been removed from the United States’ free trade partners after a blunder.

The country, meant to be located in East Africa, was uploaded onto the drop-down menu for the US agriculture department’s foreign agricultural service’s tariff tracker for tests and accidentally remained there for days.