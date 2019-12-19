The fictional country Wakanda, which is featured in Marvel‘s Black Panther, has been removed from the United States’ free trade partners after a blunder.

The country, meant to be located in East Africa, was uploaded onto the drop-down menu for the US agriculture department’s foreign agricultural service’s tariff tracker for tests and accidentally remained there for days.

Speaking about the situation, USDA spokesman Mike Illenberg told NBC: “Over the past few weeks, the foreign agricultural service staff who maintain the tariff tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly. The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down.”

The mishap was spotted by Francis Tseng, who works for the Jain Family Institute, and he posted screengrabs from the website on Twitter.

Amongst the goods supposedly available in Wakanda, according to the website, include “live asses”, “mules and hinnies” and other farm animals.

