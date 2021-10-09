Black Widow director reveals scene Marvel’s Kevin Feige fought to keep in film

Black Widow director Cate Shortland has revealed a scene that Marvel boss Kevin Feige fought to keep in the film.

Speaking to Empire, Shortland said the dinner scene – which sees all four members of the family falling back into their roles while reflecting on their relationships – was one Feige wanted keeping in the final cut of the film.

Shortland told the publication: “He doesn’t give you many directives, he’s very free. But that was a scene he really felt needed to be in the film, and Scarlett [Johansson] and I kept fighting him on it, saying, ‘How will this ever work?’”

Advertisement

She continued: “But it became a very alive thing. You’ve got this bunch of people shipwrecked together, who are still desperately trying to cling onto the roles that they had in Ohio, because that’s all they know. That’s all they have. And it’s beautiful for me.”

Recently, star of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, settled her legal dispute with Disney over the release strategy of the film.

Johansson announced the lawsuit on July 29, following the company’s decision to release Black Widow on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time it landed in cinemas.

She claimed that the move heavily impacted ticket sales of the Avengers spinoff. Attorneys representing Johansson alleged that the decision to simultaneously release the film in cinemas and on Disney+ represented a breach of contract.

Last week (October 1), it was confirmed that a deal has been reached between the actor and the studio. Details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Advertisement

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” said Disney Studios boss Alan Bergman in a statement. He continued: “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower Of Terror.”

Johansson also released a statement about the decision. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team,” she said.

NME’s four-star review of Black Widow said: “By the apocalyptic and slightly predictable ending – come on, another quasi-spaceship assault? – Johansson’s swansong has cycled through futuristic sci-fi, buddy comedy, escape adventure and teary drama. It’s not beating up Nazis for Beelzebub, granted, but it’s still a hell of a lot of fun.”