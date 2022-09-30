‘Blonde’ viewers call JFK scene “insane” and “horrifying”

Netflix viewers have called a scene in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde “horrifying”, as it fictionalises Marilyn Monroe performing oral sex on JFK.

After the film was released on Netflix on Wednesday (September 28), users took to social media to call out the “insane” scene.

The Daily Beast journalist Marlow Stern shared an article detailing the “horrifying” scene in which John F Kennedy rapes Monroe, which was fictionalised by director Andrew Dominik.

let's talk about arguably the most horrifying scene in 'blonde': jfk's rape of marilyn monroe https://t.co/Gp5aeo2SIi — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 16, 2022

Another viewer called the JFK scene “insane” and added: “andrew dominik you’re going to hell.”

One person took to social media after watching the film to call out the “degrading” scene. They wrote: “Oh my God! 2 hours and 10 minutes into #Blonde I’m wondering why it’s NC-17 then comes the JFK scene for the most degrading depiction of Marilyn Monroe.”

Take a look at some more reactions here:

this scene with jfk is actually insane… andrew dominik you're going to hell #blonde pic.twitter.com/OeDdIRhtIl — 𝔠𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@underherskins) September 28, 2022

“blonde” has everything! a man explaining to marilyn monroe that she’s hot. a talking cgi fetus. abortions shot from inside monroe’s vagina. jfk forcing her to give him a blowjob which is then staged on a screen in a crowded movie theater. fun for the whole family. — bradley babendir (@therealbradbabs) September 29, 2022

Idk what was worse, the JFK assault scene, the talking cgi fetus, Ana's constant accent slips or the writers blatant disrespect for Marilyn/lack of basic knowledge of her. Either way, Blonde should have never been made. — Sarah 🪩 (@Champagne_Pr0bs) September 28, 2022

Best part of blonde was the close up Blowjob scene where Monroe sucks JFK dry and her inner monologue is playing & it’s just her reminding herself to swallow. When it’s done JFK calls her a dirty slut then she professes her loyalty to him and he knocks her unconscious. — Quack Mehoff (@Quack_Attack10) September 29, 2022

Me halfway through Blonde: “Man I hope I don’t have to see JFK do anything sexual” Me at the end of the movie: pic.twitter.com/flm00gHLuf — 🧂Syncopal Harbinger🧂 (@Shadowgoddess08) September 29, 2022

Ana de Armas, who plays Monroe in Blonde, recently defended the film’s explicit scenes and said she felt “very protected and safe” while filming.

“It’s harder for people to watch [those scenes] than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe,’ she said.

“I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment.”

The actress also spoke of the importance of having an intimacy coordinator on set, saying: “She was very helpful. But I wouldn’t even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story.

“I knew exactly what the shot was going to be. I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.