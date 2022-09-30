NewsFilm News

‘Blonde’ viewers call JFK scene “insane” and “horrifying”

"andrew dominik you're going to hell."

By Ella Kemp
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix viewers have called a scene in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde “horrifying”, as it fictionalises Marilyn Monroe performing oral sex on JFK.

After the film was released on Netflix on Wednesday (September 28), users took to social media to call out the “insane” scene.

The Daily Beast journalist Marlow Stern shared an article detailing the “horrifying” scene in which John F Kennedy rapes Monroe, which was fictionalised by director Andrew Dominik.

Another viewer called the JFK scene “insane” and added: “andrew dominik you’re going to hell.”

One person took to social media after watching the film to call out the “degrading” scene. They wrote: “Oh my God! 2 hours and 10 minutes into #Blonde I’m wondering why it’s NC-17 then comes the JFK scene for the most degrading depiction of Marilyn Monroe.”

Ana de Armas, who plays Monroe in Blonde, recently defended the film’s explicit scenes and said she felt “very protected and safe” while filming.

“It’s harder for people to watch [those scenes] than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe,’ she said.

“I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment.”

The actress also spoke of the importance of having an intimacy coordinator on set, saying: “She was very helpful. But I wouldn’t even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story.

“I knew exactly what the shot was going to be. I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.

