A trailer has been released for upcoming DC superhero film Blue Beetle – check it out above.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film follows teenager Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) who gains superpowers when an alien blue beetle scarab grafts onto his face and forms a powerful exoskeleton around his body.

To reflect the character’s DC comic origins, the film boasts a predominantly Latino cast, including Cobra Kai star Maridueña in the lead role, alongside George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Belissa Escobedo as Jaime’s family.

Advertisement

Susan Sarandon will play villain Victoria Kord, alongside Raoul Trujillo as Blue Beetle’s nemesis Carapax the Indestructible Man. Harvey Guillén, best known for playing Guillermo in TV series What We Do In The Shadows, will also star in an unknown role.

A synopsis reads: “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

“When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Blue Beetle was originally developed as an HBO Max original alongside the recently shelved Batgirl, before Warner Bros. decided to give it a theatrical release prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s appointment as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

The next film in the DC Extended Universe is The Flash starring Ezra Miller, which is scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023.

Advertisement

Blue Beetle is released in cinemas on August 18, 2023.