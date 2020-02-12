‘Blue Story’ wins Best Film and Micheal Ward wins Best Actor at NME Awards 2020

Blue Story won the Best Film prize while Micheal Ward picked up Best Actor at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the awards by Ella Eyre and Lawrence Okolie, Blue Story star Micheal Ward praised director Rapman and acclaimed the film as “the biggest urban movie ever”.

“We triumph, we keep coming for more,” Ward said.

Blue Story, directed and written by musician Rapman, tells the story of two lifelong friends turned against each other by London’s brutal gang culture. Other films nominated for the award included Joker, Midsommar, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Hustlers.

Ward beat the likes of Taron Egerton, Florence Pugh, Lupita Nyong’o and Joaquin Phoenix to the prize.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee, FKA Twigs and Yungblud. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.