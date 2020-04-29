Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan dies from colon infection, aged 53

Actor and Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, it has been confirmed.

Khan had been admitted to hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 28) after suffering a kidney infection. He passed away earlier today after his condition subsequently deteriorated, a spokesperson confirmed.

The actor had previously undergone treatment in 2018 after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Confirming his passing, Khan’s spokesman said: “‘I trust, I have surrendered’; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020



“After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

“We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’”

He had also undergone treatment for cancer in 2019 and kept fans updated on his progress in a video message.

Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/nEbbiPfEu7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 29, 2020



“One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive,” he said. “Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you.”

Khan made his big screen debut in 1988’s Salaam Bombay, before eventually becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with his acclaimed turn in Asif Kapadia’s The Warrior in 2001.

Acclaimed Bollywood roles followed in 2003’s Haasil and 2004’s Maqbool, but he also attracted a wider global audience with roles in western films including 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited, 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire and Ang Lee’s acclaimed 2012 adaptation of Life of Pi.

Other significant roles included The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.

Khan’s mother, Saeeda Begum, died last Saturday (25 April) at the age of 95, with Khan attending her funeral via video link.