News Film News

Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan dies from colon infection, aged 53

He was known for his lead role in 2012's 'Life Of Pi'...

Nick Reilly
Irffan Khan has died (Picture: Getty)

Actor and Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, it has been confirmed.

Khan had been admitted to hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 28) after suffering a kidney infection. He passed away earlier today after his condition subsequently deteriorated, a spokesperson confirmed.

The actor had previously undergone treatment in 2018 after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Confirming his passing, Khan’s spokesman said: “‘I trust, I have surrendered’; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.


“After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

“We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’”

He had also undergone treatment for cancer in 2019 and kept fans updated on his progress in a video message.


“One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive,” he said. “Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you.”

Khan made his big screen debut in 1988’s Salaam Bombay, before eventually becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with his acclaimed turn in Asif Kapadia’s The Warrior in 2001.

Acclaimed Bollywood roles followed in 2003’s Haasil and 2004’s Maqbool, but he also attracted a wider global audience with roles in western films including 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited, 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire and Ang Lee’s acclaimed 2012 adaptation of Life of Pi.

Other significant roles included The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.

Khan’s mother, Saeeda Begum, died last Saturday (25 April) at the age of 95, with Khan attending her funeral via video link.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.