Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

77 year-old Amitabh confirmed his hospitalisation on Twitter, adding that his family and staff have received COVID-19 tests and are awaiting the results.

“I have tested CoviD positive,” Bachchan revealed in a new tweet, adding that he has been “shifted to Hospital” and that the hospital “informing authorities”.

Advertisement

“Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” he wrote, adding that “all that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested”.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek also confirmed his contraction of the virus soon after his father, with both actors being admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, India.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19,” Abhishek wrote. “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital.

“We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Advertisement

Sky News report that Amitabh is being held in an isolation unit but that he and his son are both in a stable condition. Earlier on in the worldwide pandemic, the movie star appeared in a public health advert in India, urging the public to take the coronavirus seriously.

India has the third largest number of cases of coronavirus worldwide, after the United States of America and Brazil.

Yesterday (July 11), the country reported over 27,000 new cases, a new daily high. Overall, India has had over 800,000 cases of COVID-19, with 22,123 dying.