Bond actors Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan pay tribute to Sean Connery

James Bond actors including Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan have paid tribute to Sean Connery following his death over the weekend.

The actor, who was the first actor to portray the iconic spy, passed away on Friday (October 30) aged 90 after being unwell “for some time”.

Many of Connery’s successors have since paid tribute to the late star, including current Bond star Daniel Craig, who said in a statement: “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema.

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.

“He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in the 1990s and early 2000s, said in an Instagram post: “Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself.

“You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.

“You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.”

The family of Roger Moore, who passed away in 2017, also shared a tribute, tweeting: “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP”.

George Lazenby, who starred as Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, revealed that he was “wishing Sean all the best for his 90th birthday” only a few weeks back, saying: “Now, I’m very sad to be condoling with his family and friends.

“Of course, Sean Connery as James Bond inspired me personally but seems to have encapsulated an age, the Sixties. I met Sean a couple of times and I was pleased he’d given my Bond film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, his seal of approval. He was going to do my film many times and felt it was the best of the Fleming tales.

“But, to me, the most important thing was his work went far beyond Bond: into charity, into family, into politics and into golf. A man after my own heart. A great actor, a great man and underappreciated artist has left us. My thoughts are with Lady Micheline and Sean’s children and grandchildren. Only love, George XXX”.

Meanwhile, Timothy Dalton – who played Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill – said in a statement (via The New York Times): “Sean was a wonderful presence. A great leading man.”

Following the news of his death, Connery’s wife Micheline Roquebrune revealed that the actor had been battling dementia, saying “it was no life for him”.

“It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly,” she added. “At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”