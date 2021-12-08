Bond producer says next 007 will be a British man “of any ethnicity”

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said the next 007 will be a British man of “any ethnicity”.

After calls suggesting Bond should be played by a woman, the longtime producer shared her perspective in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond,” Broccoli said when asked about the future of the character. “I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles.

“I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

Broccoli also said the company will not be choosing another actor to take over Daniel Craig’s role immediately, saying she wishes to celebrate the actor’s “incredible achievement”.

“I want to let this film play and really celebrate Daniel’s incredible achievement that he has done over 16 years,” she said.

“People always ask, ‘Oh, who’s the next James Bond?’ It’s like asking a bride as she’s going up to the altar who’s her next husband going to be. I don’t really want to think about who is going to be the next person until I absolutely have to.”

In a four-star review of No Time To Die, NME wrote: “No Time To Die producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks. The gobsmacking ending, in fact, may be the biggest in Bond history.”

The film is now available to rent and watch at home – click here to find out where.