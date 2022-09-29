‘Bones And All’ trailer: Timothée Chalamet is a cannibal on the run

The first trailer for Bones And All starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell has just been released – take a look above.

The film reunites Chalamet with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, as well as actor Michael Stuhlbarg, while Mark Rylance also stars.

An official synopsis for Bones And All, based on the book by Camille DeAngelis, reads: “Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America.

“However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences.”

The film premiered at this year’s Venice film festival earlier this month, where Russell won the award for Best Actress. Bones And All is set to screen at London Film Festival next month, marking its UK premiere ahead of the theatrical release on November 25.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet recently shared that Leonardo DiCaprio had given him career advice in 2018.

The young actor said that DiCaprio had told him: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

Speaking to Time in October last year, Chalamet previously said that he received the advice from “one of my heroes” without revealing his identity. “One of my heroes – I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass – he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” he told the outlet.