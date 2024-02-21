Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ lands 2025 release date

Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film, Mickey 17, has received a new release date, set for 2025.

On Tuesday (February 20), Warner Bros. Pictures announced the sci-fi film’s new release date of January 31, 2025 per a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The film was previously delayed “indefinitely” last month due to due to the impacts of the SAG-AFTRA strike in summer 2023, causing delays in post-production.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere on March 29 this year, but was removed from Warner Bros. Pictures’ release slate, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire got pushed up by two weeks to take its spot.

According to a Variety report, Mickey 17‘s new 2025 date will also allow for it to screen on IMAX, which would not have been possible with a 2024 release due to all IMAX slots for the year having been exhausted for other projects.

Mickey 17 will mark Joon-ho’s first film effort since 2019’s universally lauded Parasite, which took home Best Picture at the Academy Awards the following year. Parasite also went on to become the highest-grossing Korean film in history.

While a full trailer for Mickey 17 has yet to be released, a brief teaser was revealed in December 2022. The clip focuses on lead actor Robert Pattinson, who stars in the title role and appears sedated in some sort of high-tech vat. The camera twists as it approaches Pattinson, before his eyes flash open.

Mickey 17 serves as an adaptation of the Edward Ashton novel Mickey 7, which was published in February of this year. While plot specifics around Joon-ho’s film – and how closely it will align with the source material – remain scarce, Mickey 17 is said to follow the story of an employee on an expedition to colonise an ice world, who doesn’t want his clone to replace him.