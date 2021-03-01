‘Borat 2’ babysitter makes surprise appearance at Golden Globes

Jeanise Jones made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes following her breakout turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2021

Jones took on the job of babysitter to Borat’s (Sacha Baron Cohen) daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) in the 2020 film, which went on to win two awards at last night’s (February 28) ceremony.

However, the virtual event saw an appearance from Jones, who introduced the film via a video link from the inside of a church.

Advertisement

“A year ago I was a grandmother here in Oklahoma, and active in my church, then a man named Borat asked me to babysit his 15-year-old daughter,” she said. “I did my best to teach her that here in America, women can be anything they want to be.”

Following the film’s success, Jones revealed that she felt “betrayed” by the filmmakers after believing that she was taking part in a documentary, not realising that it was a satirical production.

“I’m feeling like she’s from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women. I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it,” she said.

Jones has since landed a role as an angel in a new featured called Reincarnated Royal from South Park‘s Jane Bussman, which is described as “a satirical comedy targeting high-profile figures including self-proclaimed ‘mentors’ of teenage girls and a certain prime CEO”.

“It’s going to be a very entertaining movie,” she said of the role. “I know the world thinks I have this angel thing in the bag, but it’s going to be very challenging playing the role. I hope the Queen of England thinks I’m an angel, ’cause I don’t want to get taken out.”

Advertisement

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm scored Golden Globe wins for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Cohen.

Other big winners on the night included Nomadland and Soul, while on the TV side of things, The Crown, Schitt’s Creek and The Queen’s Gambit also scored multiple wins.