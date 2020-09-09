Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly finished filming Borat 2, after he was spotted in character as the hapless Kazakh journalist last month.

According to Collider, the comedian has also screened the upcoming sequel for a select few industry figures ahead of a potential release later this year.

2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan saw the character travelling to the USA for the first time to make a documentary on the country, but it’s said that the sequel will be a spin on that original idea.

Instead, Borat will reportedly go “undercover” after being made aware of the notoriety he generated as a result of the original movie – with one source describing the film as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen”.

Another source has since rejected the description, but confirmed the project’s existence to Collider.

The publication also states that it is currently unclear who is paying for the sequel, but suggests that a streaming service may have coughed up for the project.

The apparent confirmation comes after footage posted on social media last month showed Baron Cohen as Borat, driving a yellow pick-up truck while sporting the character’s distinctive thick moustache and a tan suit in Long Beach, Los Angeles.

Baron-Cohen last reprised Borat for a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in November 2019 which focused on “election tampering”.

In July, Baron Cohen also crashed a far-right event in Washington, disguised as a racist bluegrass singer.

In footage that has surfaced from the event, Cohen was seen encouraging festival-goers to sing about injecting scientists, journalists and political figures with the “Wuhan flu.”