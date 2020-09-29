‘Borat 2’ to be released on Amazon Prime ahead of US presidential election

Borat 2 is set to be streamed by Amazon Prime ahead of the forthcoming US presidential election.

The movie will launch around the world in 240 countries on the streaming platform.

The sequel to 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will debut in late October ahead of Election Day, reports Deadline.

The title – Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan – was revealed earlier this week.

It comes after Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted in character as the hapless Kazakh journalist last month, driving a yellow pick-up truck while sporting the character’s distinctive thick moustache and a tan suit in Long Beach, Los Angeles.

The comedian also reportedly screened the upcoming sequel for a select few industry figures ahead of its forthcoming release.

Cohen is credited with writing the screenplay alongside collaborators Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.

He last reprised Borat for a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in November 2019 which focused on “election tampering”.

Meanwhile, Cohen reportedly crashed a far-right event in Washington in June disguised as a bluegrass singer.

It’s alleged that the comic actor, who is known for pulling elaborate pranks, infiltrated a rally on June 27 organised by far-right group the Three Percenters, billed as ‘March for Our Rights 3’, and took to the stage dressed as a country singer.

In footage that has surfaced from the event, the man claimed to be Cohen can be seen encouraging festival-goers to sing about injecting scientists, journalists and political figures with the “Wuhan flu.”