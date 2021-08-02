Dan Mazer, the co-writer of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has said that he isn’t convinced by Rudy Giuliani’s excuse for his suspicious behaviour in the film.

The screenwriter, who is also Sacha Baron Cohen’s creative partner, spoke to The Daily Beast about the particular scene, which saw Giuliani appear to undo his trousers while in a hotel room with actor Maria Bakalova.

Giuliani has defended his behaviour in the scene, and claims that he was merely tucking his shirt into his trousers.

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he tweeted. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani added that “as soon as I realised it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8″. No charges were brought against Baron Cohen or his production team by the police, who found that no crime had been committed.

“He seemed to really be enjoying tucking in his shirt is all I would say, commented Mazer.

He added “He was very diligent to make sure it was absolutely tucked in, making sure that there was no chance of that shirt ever coming out.

He wasn’t the brightest legal brain of Trump’s regime, and it wasn’t exactly the greatest alibi ever created. No, he was not tucking.”

Elsewhere, Baron Cohen has admitted that he was “scared” about what would happen the scene.

“I never thought that he was actually going to go into the room with her,” he said in an interview with Variety.

“I mean, I was hoping for the movie they would,” he continued. “But also as a producer and a director, I have an actress there who I need to look after — and protect as well — because we’re putting her in a situation with a powerful man who may or may not have been in this situation beforehand.”