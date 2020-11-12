Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova has said her “heart was racing” during her scene opposite Rudy Giuliani.

The Bulgarian actress, who plays Borat’s daughter Tutar Sagdiyev in the film, told the New York Times about her experience pretending to be a journalist interviewing Donald Trump’s personal attorney in one of the film’s pivotal scenes.

When asked if she had ever felt in physical danger while shooting, Bakalova mentioned the moment Giuliani called the police after realising Bakalova might be a part of one of Borat’s pranks, in a scene that saw the pair retreat to a hotel room after a fake interview.

“I was kind of scared that something would happen, Bakalova said, “But fortunately, we escaped.”

The actress said her “heart was racing” while filming. She added: “But Sacha was like, you should be nervous in this situation. So use your nerves. Convert them and accept them and they’re going to help you through everything.”

Prompted for an opinion on what happened in the scene, as many have disagreed on whether Giuliani was “inappropriate”, Bakalova said: “I saw everything that you saw. If you saw the movie, that’s our message. We want everybody to see the movie and judge for themselves.”

She later added: “Movies like this are showing people’s true colours. It’s going to show Rudy’s real character. You’re responsible for your own decisions. So, no, I don’t feel bad.”

Giuliani recently responded to the scene in question, calling it “a complete fabrication”.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.