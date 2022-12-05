Borat takes on Trump in Kennedy Center speech: “Where has your big belly gone?”

Sacha Baron Cohen has returned as his famous character Borat, joking about Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center Honours.

During last night’s (December 4) ceremony, which was attended by Joe Biden, the comedian poked fun at the US president’s predecessor, while also taking aim at Kanye West and antisemitism.

Talking to the audience, Borat quipped (via The Guardian): “I know the president of US and A is here. Where are you, Mr Trump?”

He then added to Biden: “You don’t look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale,” before asking whether Vladimir Putin and nerve agent Novichok were responsible.

“But I see you have a new wife. Wawawoooah! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono,” he added of Biden’s wife Jill, joking in reference to Kennedy honourees U2.

Borat then addressed antisemitism in the US, making reference to the fact that Trump dined with Nick Fuentes (who has white supremacist leanings) and West, who has received a huge backlash after openly praising Adolf Hitler and been banned from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

“Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A,” Borat said. “It not fair. Kazakhstan is No 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!

“Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he too antisemitic, even for us.”

West – who has made a series of antisemitic remarks recently – and Trump are both running for the presidency in 2024, though following their recent dinner together, Trump has called the rapper a “seriously troubled man”.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed advice,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”