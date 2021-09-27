Brad Pitt and George Clooney to reunite for new thriller

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to reunite for a new thriller from Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

The director, who also helmed the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, will write, direct and produce the untitled film, with Clooney and Pitt on board to star and produce.

The two actors have previously starred together on numerous projects, including the Ocean’s trilogy and 2008’s Burn After Reading helmed by the Coen Brothers.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros are all locked in a bidding war for the project. It’s said the resulting deal could net Clooney and Pitt $20million or higher each.

While there’s little information about the film, it’s described as telling the tale of “two lone wolf fixers assigned to do the same job”.

Watts has achieved notable success with Marvel, with his third Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, set to hit cinemas December 17.

The film’s trailer has already broken records set by Avengers: Endgame, picking up 355.5million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will star Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jon Favreau and Alfred Molina, who reprises his role as Doctor Octopus from 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, George Clooney has pledged to help raise £50million for Lake Como, a small Italian village left flooded this summer after being hit with torrential downpour.

The actor was among thousands caught up in the dramatic floods which came after 72 hours of torrential rain. He was staying at his lakeside property with his family when mud and debris cascaded through the town, submerging nearby properties.

Speaking to Italian media, Clooney said: “In Cernobbio the situation is serious and in Laglio it is even worse. I have spoken to the mayor — there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong. It will react and return better than before. This is a very resilient city.”