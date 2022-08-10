Brad Pitt has “shit list” of actors he’d never work with, says Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Brad Pitt has a “shit list” of actors he’d never work with, according to his Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In a recent interview with Variety, Taylor-Johnson spoke about his experience of working with Pitt, describing him as a “humble and gracious human being”.

“He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,” Taylor-Johnson explained.

“You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes, ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the good list and the shit list.”

One actor who clearly resides on Pitt’s “good list” is Sandra Bullock, who also features in the recently released action-thriller Bullet Train.

Pitt had previously told The Daily Mail: “Sandy is an old friend. She’s a diehard person I could call for favours over the years and I have done many times, and she’s always there.

“Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like that, which is actually kind of intimate.”

Bullet Train marks the pair’s second collaboration this year, with Pitt previously appearing in Bullock’s action-adventure movie The Lost City, which also starred Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

In June, Pitt suggested that he was on the “last leg” of his acting career, with his eye now turning to roles behind the camera.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” He told GQ. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?

“I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”