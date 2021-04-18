Brad Pitt is set for a cameo appearance in ‘The Lost City Of D’

Brad Pitt is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in upcoming film The Lost City Of D.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt has been given a cameo in the “screwball” action-adventure film which also stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

In the film, Bullock plays a reclusive novelist who gets stuck on a book tour with the cover model on her latest book – who is played by Tatum.

The two are then said to find themselves in a “kidnap plot” which sees them heading into the jungle, following the plot of one of the novelists plots.

David Leitch’s upcoming assassin thriller film, Bullet Train, also features Bullock and Pitt.

Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and Michael Shannon are also appearing in the film.

The script, written by Zak Olkewicz, is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle. The plot follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a high-speed train in Tokyo.

Elsewhere, a sequel to the hugely popular 2018 film Bird Box starring Bullock is in development, according to the novelist whose work inspired the original movie.

In a new interview, Josh Malerman, the author whose 2014 post-apocalyptic novel was adapted by Netflix for a feature-length film, has revealed that a sequel film is in the works. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he told Inverse. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”