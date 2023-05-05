Brad Pitt to drive at British Grand Prix for upcoming Formula One movie

Brad Pitt is set to drive at the British Grand Prix as part of production for his upcoming Formula One movie.

During a panel at the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared details about the upcoming Apple Studios film.

The currently untitled project stars Pitt as a driver who comes out of retirement to team up with a rookie and take on the titans of the sport.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is on board as a producer and will also be advising on the storyline and script, “to ensure is the most accurate racing film ever made”.

Kosinski and Bruckheimer revealed that they are “creating an 11th team filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year.” This year, the British Grand Prix will take place at Silverstone on July 9.

The duo confirmed that the film’s stars will actually be driving the race cars themselves, with audiences being able to enter the cockpit thanks to “the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed”.

However, Variety has since confirmed that Pitt will not be racing against other drivers on the track, and the vehicle he drives will most likely be a modified version of a junior F2 or F3 car.

Panel moderator Will Buxton shared that the car being used for the film was designed by Mercedes.

During a Q&A in April (via Sports Illustrated), F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the film will be “quite invasive in terms of production. It’s something that we need to control, in a way, but it will be another way of showing that Formula 1 never stops.”

British actor Damson Idris (Swarm) will star alongside Pitt. The script comes from Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger.