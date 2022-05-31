See first image of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in new biopic

The first image of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in a forthcoming biopic has been released – take a look below.

The star and director of A Star Is Born will be playing the iconic Broadway composer in a new film called Maestro, released by Netflix.

Cooper will play Bernstein alongside Carey Mulligan as the composer’s wife Felicia Montealegre, and Succession star Jeremy Strong has been cast as critic John Gruen.

Netflix shared the first images from the film’s set yesterday (May 30), which feature Cooper wearing heavy old-age makeup in order to depict Bernstein.

Take a look at the images here:

From the set of Maestro. pic.twitter.com/HHzLsNNkyS — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 30, 2022

Cooper is set to direct Maestro from a script co-written with Spotlight screenwriter Josh Singer. Production began earlier this year.

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning are also producers on the project. The film is due to be released on Netflix in 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Cooper said he almost gave up on acting before Paul Thomas Anderson cast him in Licorice Pizza.

“The reason that I didn’t give up acting is Paul Thomas Anderson,” he said. “When he called me to, maybe, be in his movie, I mean really, I think I’d open up a door in his movie. I’d do anything.”

The actor also stated that Licorice Pizza was the first film he worked on during the COVID pandemic, and picked up a few filmmaking tips from Anderson along the way. “I watched all the camera tests. He was teaching me all about lenses, things I never knew,” he said.