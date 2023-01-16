Brendan Fraser gives tearful speech after winning at Critics Choice Awards

Brendan Fraser was overcome with emotion after winning the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards.

During last night’s (January 15) ceremony, the actor took home the prize for his turn in The Whale, where he gave a tearful acceptance speech to those gathered.

“It was Herman Melville who once wrote that, ‘There are only five critics in America… the rest are asleep.’ I don’t know what it means either, but I’m sure glad you woke up for me,” he added, going on to quip of a panned 2010 film: “Where were you for Furry Vengeance?”

“This movie, The Whale, is about love. It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place,” Fraser continued. “And I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible, and includes Hong Chau who should have her own movie based on every character she’s ever played.

“And Sadie Sink – I’ve been telling everybody that she is incredible. Who are you?!” he joked about his co-star. “Your talent precedes your years. It took me 32 years to get here.”

Fraser went on to praise director Darren Aronofsky, recalling: “I was in the wilderness. And I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me. Like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be.

“If you – like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie – in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

Other big winners of the night included Best Actress for Cate Blanchett (Tár), Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the most awards for the night, including Best Picture and Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Fraser has been hotly tipped for awards this season, with the actor previously receiving standing ovations at The Whale’s premieres at the Venice and London film festivals. However, he didn’t attend last week’s Golden Globes given his history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Globes.