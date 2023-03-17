Brendan Fraser supports guitarist son at Whisky A Go Go after Oscars win

Brendan Fraser was seen supporting his teenage son Leland on a night on the town at legendary West Hollywood club, Whisky a Go Go.

On Monday night (13 March), Fraser was seen at the hotspot with his 16-year-old son after winning Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

The historic Rock N’ Roll nightclub, informally known as The Whisky, was founded in the early 1960s and is a staple in WeHo as it was featured in films like A Night at the Roxbury, The Banger Sisters, and Get Him to the Greek – and has welcomed the likes of Guns N’ Roses and KISS on its stage.

The newly crowned Oscar winner signed the nightclub’s infamous whisky wall, for which he was reportedly ridiculed for his poor handwriting skills, and greeted fans congratulating him on his successful career, TMZ reported.

Fast Times, a local band, uploaded a photo of them with the actor appropriately throwing up devil horns with the caption: “What do you do the night after you win an Oscar for lead actor? You come to the whisky and party with Fast Times of course. His son Leland is a guitar player so we had him come up and jam with us along with DJ Ashba and they totally rocked it. #oscarwinner#brendanfraser #whiskyagogo#lastnight”

Emotions were running high after the Oscar-winning actor’s acceptance speech at the Academy Awards Sunday night.

“I started in this business 30 years ago and things, they didn’t come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time – until it stopped,” he told the audience. “I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement because it couldn’t be done without my cast.

“It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition on the bottom of the ocean and the air on the line to the surface is on a launch being watched over by some people in my life. Thank you again, each one and all. I’m so grateful to you.”

The Whale marks Fraser’s first Hollywood film in almost 10 years and first lead role since the thriller Breakout in 2013.

Fraser was also praised for proving himself a “class individual” while on the red carpet of the BAFTA’s 2023.

Speaking to red carpet host Ali Plumb, Fraser was given a bumper sticker that reads “Honk if you’d rather be watching the 1999 cinematic masterpiece The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.”

“I don’t know where this will fit, but maybe one of your many people…” started Plumb before Fraser took the stickers and put them inside his jacket pocket. “Classy,” said Plumb with Fraser promising to “put it on the back of my jacket if I win”.