Brian Cox has discussed his experience shooting 2004 film Troy, specifically his admiration for “stunningly beautiful” co-star Brad Pitt.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a video covering the actor’s entire career, from Braveheart to Succession, Cox explained that the role of Agamemnon in the historical epic was “the only part I’ve ever pursued”.

“I’ve never pursued anything,” Cox said. “I’ve always allowed it to fall out the way it fell out. I knew the part was available and I knew I was dead right for the role. I volunteered to fly myself to London to meet [director] Wolfgang Petersen.

“I think the part had been offered to Ben Kingsley, and I had this meeting and it went incredibly well – I got the role. It was a great cast.”

Speaking about his time on set, Cox described how he felt “agog” over Pitt’s physique.

“I remember at one point being agog at Brad,” Cox said. “He’d never been in costumes like that… Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful.

“I’m straight, but I thought, ‘Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.’ What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?”

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen (Air Force One, Poseidon), Troy also starred Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson and Peter O’Toole.

Troy went onto become the eighth highest-grossing film of 2004, behind the likes of The Passion Of The Christ, The Incredibles and Meet The Fockers.