Brian May says there probably won’t be a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sequel

Queen guitarist Brian May has dashed hopes for a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel.

May said he and the filmmakers “don’t really think there’s another movie there” despite having “looked at it pretty seriously:.

The musician addressed a possible follow-up to the Academy Award-winning biopic, which starred Rami Malek as the iconic band’s late frontman Freddie Mercury, in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“We don’t really think there’s another movie there,” said May. “That’s the long and the short of it.

“I think we should look somewhere else. There are other ideas that we had, but I don’t think a sequel will happen.”

Although a direct follow-up is currently not on the cards, May added: “Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult.”

According to FemaleFirst, Malek, who stars as a villain in the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, had suggested a sequel could delve deeper into Mercury’s relationship with his longtime partner Jim Hutton, his upbringing, and his battle with Aids.

May responded to the idea, telling Rolling Stone: “I don’t think that would be an uplifting thing to do. I’m not saying it’s impossible, because there is a great story there, but we don’t feel that’s the story we want to tell at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Bohemian Rhapsody has been revealed to be the biggest-selling home video in the UK in 2019.