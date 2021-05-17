‘Bring It On’ is getting a slasher sequel movie

The Bring It On franchise is adding a slasher flick to its series of films.

The cheerleading comedy series, which launched in 2000 with the first Bring It On starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, has spawned a number of sequels over the years, most recently 2017’s Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack.

However, it has now been confirmed that a slasher film sequel called Bring It On: Halloween will be coming to Syfy next year.

The film will see an embattled cheerleading squad “held down by restrictive rules” and seek “the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals” (via Entertainment Weekly).

However, the synopsis adds that “when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves”.

Meanwhile, last year Union teased the possibility of a Bring It On sequel with the original movie’s cast returning, recalling a recent panel she did with Dunst during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“We all were like, ‘we’re in, we’re absolutely in’,” she said. “It absolutely is going to happen.

“I think because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix,” Union added. “It kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kind of want to see where the people would be 20 years later.”

Last year, Bring It On screenwriter Jessica Bendinger and director Peyton Reed discussed the possibility of bringing the cast back together in a interview with Variety.

“Peyton and I, over the years, have had fun chats,” Bendinger said. “We’re really excited at the idea of possibly pursuing this. We don’t have anything explicitly to announce, but we have talked about this intermittently for years.”

Reed added: “We have some very, very fun and specific ideas that we’re working on. So we like the idea that Bring It On could potentially be this generational thing because the appetite for cheerleading and that whole world has only grown since we made that movie 20 years ago.”