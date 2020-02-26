Brisbane woman Joanne Connor has set a Guinness World Record after watching the 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, a staggering 108 times in cinemas.

Connor made headlines in 2019 when it emerged she had seen the film 65 times while it was showing in theatres. Speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane‘s Craig Zonca and Loretta Ryan on Tuesday (February 25), she added that she continued to watch it another 43 more times.

“I just couldn’t stop watching it,” she said. “When it got to 108 I realised that it was above the [world] record so I sent in all my stubs and got the title.” Connor also added that she had bought the Bohemian Rhapsody DVD to continue watching the Rami Malek-starring film at home.

“I got the DVD last February and I keep a diary every day ordinarily anyway, and 291 times I’ve actually seen it at home — I watch it every night,” she said. “If I’m watching it with someone else they warn me with a hand saying ‘please do not keep saying everything with them [the characters]’.”

“I love every minute of it,” Connor continued. “It’s just the most fabulous film.”

Connor also admitted that she wasn’t a huge fan of Queen prior to seeing the Academy Award-winning film, but later became “smitten by them”.

“I used to like their music,” she told ABC Radio Brisbane. “If it was on the radio I’d turn it up, but I went one afternoon with one of my friends just to watch [Bohemian Rhapsody], fell in love with it [and] couldn’t stop going.”

Since setting the record, Connor got the chance to meet the British rock icons themselves when they performed in Brisbane as part of their The Rhapsody Australian Tour earlier this month. “Brian [May] and Roger [Taylor] actually wanted to meet me because of the title,” she said. “I had a cuddle from them. Had a kiss on both cheeks and had a lovely photograph taken with them.”

Queen will wrap up their Oz tour with Adam Lambert later this week. The band played Adelaide Oval yesterday (February 26) and will close things out at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast on Saturday (February 29).

On February 16, Queen and Adam Lambert played the band’s setlist from their iconic 1985 Live Aid concert “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia.