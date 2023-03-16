Bruce Campbell tells ‘Evil Dead Rise’ heckler to “get the fuck out’ of rowdy SXSW premiere

Bruce Campbell told a heckler at the SXSW Evil Dead Rise event to “get the fuck out”.

READ MORE: 15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023



The veteran actor, and undisputed star of the horror franchise, refused to be phased when one audience member acted up.

Campbell told the unhappy member of the audience to leave the film’s premiere event after he acted up and caused a scene, according to Variety.

Advertisement

The man is said to have been approached by venue staff after falling asleep with his legs propped up on a seat, before yelling “something unintelligible” at the staff.

When the room went silent following his outburst, the man is said to have shouted: “This movie fucking sucks!” He then threw an empty bucket of popcorn into the air.

The audience at the premiere reportedly erupted into a chorus of boos, and as the heckler stormed out of his balcony seat Bruce Campbell spoke up. “What are you doing here? Get the fuck out of here!” he told the man. The film’s producer Rob Tapert, added: “I don’t get it. He waited all the way through the credits!”

SXSW Film and TV programmer Peter Hall, a moderator of the panel taking place after the film’s premiere, said: “That asshole aside, I think we can all agree that this movie actually really fucking rules.”

The upcoming horror is expected to be a stand-alone addition to the iconic horror franchise, unrelated to both the original trilogy and the 2013 reboot.

Advertisement

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city of LA, the new film tells the story of two estranged sisters, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons known as Deadites.

‘Evil Dead Rise’, which was originally set for a HBO Max release in the US, is now scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on April 21, 2023.