Bruce Willis’ daughter provides update on her father’s condition

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah has given an update on her father’s condition, and spoken about her family’s desire to be open about his health struggles.

Willis, 68, retired from acting last year after his family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects cognitive abilities. In February this year, his wife Emma Heming shared that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tallulah Willis answered the question of whether there had been any change in his condition: “He is the same…which I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing that you can ask for. And what I see is love when I am with him. And it’s my dad and he loves me.”

Tallulah also explained why she felt it was important to be open about the reality of her father’s condition. “I think it’s twofold,” she said. “On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD.”

“If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family, and individually, to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.

“And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archaeologist to my dad’s stuff – his world – to his little trinkets and doo-das.”

In October, a close friend of Willis’ also shared an update on his condition. Glenn Gordon Caron, who created ‘80s TV series Moonlighting, on which Willis rose to fame, said that he tries to visit the actor and his family every month.

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am. He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader – he didn’t want anyone to know that – and he’s not reading now.”

“All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce,” he added. “When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there, but the joie de vivre is gone.”

In September, Heming gave an update on her husband’s condition during a TV appearance on Today, describing how it has been “hard” on the whole family.

Asked about receiving the diagnosis, Heming said: “I think it was the blessing and the curse. To finally understand what was happening so that I can be into the acceptance of what is. It doesn’t make it any less painful but just being in the acceptance, and just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce, makes it a little bit easier.”