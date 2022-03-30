Bruce Willis to retire from acting following aphasia diagnosis

The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is set to retire after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The condition, a language disorder typically occurring after a stroke or brain injury, significantly affects a person’s ability to communicate.

Willis’ family members posted a joint statement to social media – including his eldest children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah and their mother Demi Moore, as well as Evelyn, Mabel and their mother Emma Heming Willis – breaking the news that the 67-year-old Die Hard star would not be pursuing any new acting roles.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continues. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

See the full statement from Rumer Willis below.

Willis’ acting career took off in the late ’80s with the ABC series Moonlighting and, memorably, his performance as John McClane in Die Hard (1988) and its subsequent sequels. Over four decades on screen, Willis’ movies have grossed over £4billion worldwide and earned him five Golden Globe nominations, including one win for Moonlighting.

Jared Gilman, who starred alongside Willis in Moonrise Kingdom, said he’d been “hoping the rumors weren’t true,” while Seth Green said he had “so much love” for the actor.

yeah this news sucks, was really hoping the rumors weren’t true. My thoughts are with him and his family https://t.co/XzTqGhvnVu — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) March 30, 2022

I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ct0HE1Ti2N — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 30, 2022

A Die Hard prequel called McClane had long been touted – as far back as 2015 – though it was confirmed by producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura last year that it would not be going ahead.