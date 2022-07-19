Bruce Willis visits ‘Die Hard’ set 34 years later following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis has visited a Die Hard filming location, 34 years after the original shoot.

The actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to share a video of Willis visiting the Fox Plaza in California.

Renamed the Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard, the building saw Willis’ character John McClane defeat a group of terrorists who had held a number of people hostage.

Advertisement

The black-and-white footage sees Willis standing at the top of the building, followed by a number of clips from the original film to mark the anniversary.

Take a look here:

It’s the actor’s first appearance on social media since his family announced he would retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.

The condition, a language disorder typically occurring after a stroke or brain injury, significantly affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Advertisement

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continues. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”