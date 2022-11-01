Bryan Cranston says working for Wes Anderson “is not easy”

Bryan Cranston has suggested in a new interview that it is “not easy” working for director Wes Anderson.

The actor is set to star in Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which will also feature the likes of Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlet Johansson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe.

In a recent interview with Collider, Cranston explained why filming the star-studded project was a great but “very difficult” experience.

Advertisement

“When you work for an author like that, it is a big trust exercise,” he said. “We did this movie coming up, Asteroid City, in Spain, and it wasn’t easy work. Working for Wes is not easy. It’s very detailed and very specific and so you really have to really concentrate hard.”

Detailing the most enjoyable aspects of the process, he continued: “What offsets that is the congeniality and the togetherness of the experience. We’re all at this five-star hotel in Spain and every single night is a banquet.

“Every single night you are exchanging thoughts and laughter and someone brings a guitar, and you’re singing, and you’re talking. It’s just so familial. It’s like fulfilling an actor dream camp.”

He added: “It was a really, really great experience albeit, again, the work was very specific and very difficult.”

The actor went on to state that Anderson is someone every actor wants to work with, comparing him to his co-star Hanks.

Advertisement

“When someone like that calls, it’s the same thing. I did the same thing with Tom Hanks,” he said. “When he calls for something, it’s like, ‘Yes and what am I doing?’

“I say to Wes Anderson, ‘Yes, what is it you want me to do?’ That’s the way it is for all the actors. We kind of show up and say, ‘What is it you want [from] us, how do you want to do this?'”

Yet to receive an official release date, Asteroid City centres on an astronomy convention that takes place at a desert town in the 1950s, where several students and their parents meet and discover that their lives overlap in unexpected ways.

Elsewhere, Anderson is also set to direct a Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.